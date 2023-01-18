PAU, GADVASU teachers hold protest rally against delay in salary revision

The teacher’s union of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) held a protest rally against undue delay on the part of the state government in issuing a notification on the new pay scale on Wednesday.

The teachers, who protested outside the Thapar Hall on the PAU campus, said the government has already notified the implementation of 7th UGC pay scales for traditional universities and college teachers of the state in September 2022 through the department of higher education.

“Within a month of the higher education department’s notification, similar notifications for PAU and GADVASU are issued by department of agriculture and farmers welfare and animal husbandry, respectively. However, almost four months have lapsed and no notification have been issued,” members added.

PAUTA president H S Kingra warned the state government to release the new pay scales notification within January itself and said, otherwise, we will be forced to intensify our agitation.”

PAUTA secretary Mandeep Singh Gill appealed the state government to implement the pay scales for PAU and GADVASU teachers at the earliest and also to clear its position on the controversy of age of retirement arising out of the new pay scales notification of higher education department.

GADVASUTA secretary APS Brar warned the state government not to test the patience of the teachers as Punjabi University, Panjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) are already getting revised pay scales since October 2022. The dharna was also supported by the retired teachers of PAU and GADVASU.