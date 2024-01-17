PAU invites farmers for pre booking of potato seeds

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday announced the availability of certified and accurately labelled seeds for various potato varieties. Additionally, inquiries can be directed to directorseeds@pau.edu through email. (HT File Photo)

Among them are the newly released PP-102, along with established varieties like Kufri Pukhraj, Kufri Jyoti, and Kufri Sindhuri.

Interested farmers and growers are invited to secure their seed requirements in advance by reaching out to the office of the associate director (seeds) at PAU. To facilitate bookings and inquiries, individuals can contact the office via phone at 0161-2400898 or mobile numbers 98772-96788 and 94649-92257.

This initiative aims to provide farmers with access to high-quality seeds, fostering agricultural productivity and supporting the cultivation of diverse potato varieties. PAU remains committed to serving the agricultural community and promoting sustainable farming practices.