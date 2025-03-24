PAU to promote indigenous varieties to revive cotton crop in Malwa belt

To revive the traditional cotton crop, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) plans to promote desi or indigenous high-yield varieties as a part of the crop diversification plan. PAU recommends three varieties, LD 949, LD 1019 and FDK 124, for sowing. Another variety, PBD 88, has completed the first phase of the trial and is likely to be released in the next kharif season

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said that the desi cotton is commercially viable in the medical sector, resistant to the deadly attacks of the whitefly and highly suitable amid the changing climatic patterns.

“PAU recommends three varieties, LD 949, LD 1019 and FDK 124, for sowing. Another variety, PBD 88, has completed the first phase of the trial and is likely to be released in the next kharif season. From this year, agriculture extension teams will sensitise farmers of the semi-arid region about desi cotton, and seeds will be provided to them. From next season, seed production will be multiplied to encourage farmers to come back to cultivating the natural fibre,” he said.

VC, who heads the interstate consultative and monitoring committee, a panel of experts for the promotion of cotton in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, said that indigenous varieties are economically sustainable.

Gosal clarified that the promotion of desi cotton varieties is not aimed at replacing BT cotton but at diversifying cultivation of the natural fibre that is a traditional economical lifeline of the southwest districts.

“After pest attacks and other factors, last year, cotton acreage was lowest ever as several growers switched to growing paddy. It is a worrying trend that cotton growers in the southwest region used brackish water for rice cultivation, which will adversely impact the soil quality if cotton is not pushed again,” added the VC.

Paramjit Singh, crop breeder at the PAU’s regional research station (RRS) in Bathinda and lead scientist behind developing PBD 88, said that the desi cotton varieties have a natural resistance to whitefly and pests causing leaf curl disease.

“The optimum yield of BT Cotton is 10-12 quintals per acre, and the field trials of PBD 88 conducted at the PAU research farms in Bathinda, Abohar and Faridkot for the last three kharif seasons showed that its production was not less than the hybrid. This year, the PAU extension teams will rope in farmers to sow the variety for final feedback before selling the seeds from next year,” he said.

RRS director Karamjit Singh Sekhon said that data revealed that about 15 years ago, out of the average area of 5 lakh hectares under cotton, nearly 10% was under the desi varieties.

“But in the last decade, acreage of desi cotton has sunk drastically, and we are working to promote it in a planned manner. Unlike hybrids like BT, farmers can use seeds of desi cotton every year, thus reducing the cost input and it will ensure that farmers are sowing their genuine seeds,” he said.

“Indigenous cotton has a natural absorption strength and is used widely in the surgical cotton industry. Desi cotton is also preferred in quilts, mattresses, dress material etc thus making the fibre marketable,” added Sekhon.