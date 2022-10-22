Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU V-C row: AAP committed fraud, uploaded different response to guv, says SAD

Published on Oct 22, 2022

The party asserted that letter sent to the governor was written in English, and was materially different from the Punjabi version of the same uploaded on social media

SAD accused the AAP government of committing fraud with the constitutional head of the state and the people of Punjab by circulating a fabricated version of its response to the governor, who had declared the appointment of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor illegal. (HT File)
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday accused the AAP government of committing fraud with the constitutional head of the state and the people of Punjab by circulating a fabricated version of its response to the governor, who had declared the appointment of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor illegal.

The party asserted that letter sent to the governor was written in English, and was materially different from the Punjabi version of the same uploaded on social media. In a statement, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Since fraud has been perpetrated in the name of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and his signature is also on the letter, it is incumbent on the CM to come clean and disclose whether he was party to this act and if it was done with his consent.”

“If that is not the case, then the CM should get an FIR registered in the case and institute a high-level probe into the entire matter. Since the issue is also one of constitutional propriety, the SAD urges the governor to direct the CM to order an independent inquiry into the issue and ensure exemplary punishment for those guilty of forging the documents and their dissemination,” he added.

