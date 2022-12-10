PAU clash: 6 hostellers booked for assaulting top official’s son

Five days after the NRI son of Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) additional director of communication was injured in a clash on campus, police on Friday booked six hostellers.

Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Singh said that the accused have been identified as Karanjot Singh, Mehakdeep Mann, Alamdeep Singh, Rahul Kamobj ,Guriqbal Singh and Sehajpal Singh. Some of the accused are also students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). A counter complaint hasn’t been filed so far, Amrik confirmed.

They have been booked based on the statement of the victim Rajdeep Singh Riar, son of PAU’s additional director of communication TS Riar.

Rajdeep, who lives in Canada, was in the city to attend the wedding of his elder brother. He suffered multiple injuries in the incident and underwent a jaw surgery at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) on Friday.

Station house officer (SHO) of PAU police station, Rajinderpal Singh, said that a case has been registered under Sections 323 and 325 of Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Police have also collected footage from CCTV cameras installed at the gate and in the mess of PAU’s hostel number 4, where the incident took place on December 5.

Students’ body asks authorities to intervene

Meanwhile, members of PAU Students’ Association (PAUSA) said that university authorities should intervene to save the future of students from getting jeopardised. PAUSA member Angrej Singh said that both groups involved in the clash must try to find an amicable solution.

According to Angrej, the situation could have been avoided if the authorities had taken preventive measures. “We have been requesting the authorities to install more CCTV cameras to keep a check on increasing thefts. Installation of the cameras will also lead to fewer incidents of brawls as students will fear that they are being watched.”

Parents of the students who have been named in the FIR also met authorities of both PAU and GADVASU and urged them to intervene and scan CCTV footage. They also demanded a probe into how Rajdeep and his friends (all outsiders) were allowed to enter the hostel, where they allegedly harassed Karampal Singh, a second year BTech student, both physically and mentally, which triggered the clash.

TS Riar had on Thursday lodged a formal complaint (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times) with vice-chancellors of both PAU and GADVASU, demanding action against Karampal, a resident of Bamuwal village in Kapurthala, who lives in Hostel No. 4; Mehakdeep Singh, who lives in Hostel No. 15; and Alamdeep Singh, Rahul Kamoj, Sehajpal Singh Mann, Guriqbal Singh Brar and Karanjot Singh.

The incident took place on the night of December 5, when Rajdeep and five to six of his friends- including a cop- had gone to hostel number 4 for dinner, where they allegedly got into a clash with hostellers.