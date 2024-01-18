close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU’s agricultural journal gets UGC approval

PAU’s agricultural journal gets UGC approval

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 19, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Included in the UGC Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) journal list, its recent National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) score has seen an improvement from 3.61 to 4.34

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) received an approval for the journal of Agricultural Development and Policy from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PAU’s agricultural journal gets UGC approval. (HT)
PAU’s agricultural journal gets UGC approval. (HT)

The journal is published by the Indian Society for Agricultural Development and Policy (ISADP).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Included in the UGC Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) journal list, its recent National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) score has seen an improvement from 3.61 to 4.34.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal extended congratulations to all the contributors, and praised the dedicated efforts of the executive committee and the editorial board.

JM Singh, president of ISADP and head, department of economics and sociology, PAU, informed that this biannual publication serves as a platform for disseminating research findings in the field of agricultural development and policy. “The journal features papers that encompass both basic and applied research on the economic aspects of agriculture, including livestock and horticulture. It also focuses on the impact evaluation of various government-sponsored development schemes, providing policy recommendations. Additionally, the journal addresses contemporary socio-economic issues in rural areas and publishes research that presents new facts or data within an analytical framework,” he told. Elated to receive the approval, Singh expressed that these accomplishments will elevate the society to greater heights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out