Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) received an approval for the journal of Agricultural Development and Policy from the University Grants Commission (UGC). PAU’s agricultural journal gets UGC approval. (HT)

The journal is published by the Indian Society for Agricultural Development and Policy (ISADP).

Included in the UGC Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) journal list, its recent National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) score has seen an improvement from 3.61 to 4.34.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal extended congratulations to all the contributors, and praised the dedicated efforts of the executive committee and the editorial board.

JM Singh, president of ISADP and head, department of economics and sociology, PAU, informed that this biannual publication serves as a platform for disseminating research findings in the field of agricultural development and policy. “The journal features papers that encompass both basic and applied research on the economic aspects of agriculture, including livestock and horticulture. It also focuses on the impact evaluation of various government-sponsored development schemes, providing policy recommendations. Additionally, the journal addresses contemporary socio-economic issues in rural areas and publishes research that presents new facts or data within an analytical framework,” he told. Elated to receive the approval, Singh expressed that these accomplishments will elevate the society to greater heights.