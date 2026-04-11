PAU’s PBW 826 wheat selected for Baisakhi decor at guv’s house

In a symbolic tribute to Punjab’s legacy and its contribution to national food security, PBW 826, a wheat variety developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been selected for display at the governor’s residence during this year’s Baisakhi celebrations. The festivities will feature wheat-based decor instead of conventional floral arrangements. In a symbolic tribute to Punjab’s legacy and its contribution to national food security, PBW 826, a wheat variety developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been selected for display at the governor’s residence during this year’s Baisakhi celebrations. The festivities will feature wheat-based decor instead of conventional floral arrangements. (HT Photo)

As part of the celebrations, 80 pots of PBW 826 wheat variety will be taken from PAU and prominently displayed at the governor house.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal reflected on the university’s historic role in India’s agricultural transformation. He said PAU, established on July 8, 1962, and formally inaugurated the following year by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was founded with the mission of making India self-reliant in food production. “In the 1960s, PAU scientists adapted high-yielding Mexican wheat varieties to local conditions and took them directly to farmers’ fields along with improved agronomic practices. The result was nothing short of a revolution,” Gosal said.

He added that despite occupying just 1.53% of India’s geographical area, Punjab today contributes nearly 60% of the country’s wheat and 45% of its rice to the central pool. At present, around 95% of the state’s wheat area and 60% of its rice area are under PAU-recommended varieties.

According to Dr Virinder Singh Sohu, principal wheat breeder at PAU, PBW 826 currently covers 40 to 45% of the total wheat cultivation area in Punjab, largely because of its heat tolerance.

Highlighting the university’s achievements, Gosal said PAU has so far developed 66 wheat varieties, including PBW 826, which was released in 2022. The university has also released several durum wheat varieties over the years, including DWL 5023 in 1980, PBW 34 in 1985, PDW 215 in 1990, PDW 233 in 1995, PDW 274 in 2001, PDW 291 in 2005 and PDW 314 in 2010.