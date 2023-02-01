PAUTA plan protest on first Sarkar- Kisan Mailani

If the 7th pay commission is not implemented and the order of reducing the retirement age from 60 to 58 is repealed, the Punjab Agricultural University Teacher’s Association (PAUTA) has decided to stage a protest during the first Sarkar- Kisan Mailani at the varsity to be held on February 12.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is expected to chair the Sarkar- Kisan Mailani. As the agitation against the state government continues, the PAUTA held a symbolic protest in front of Thapar Hall in the university on Wednesday.

PUTA general secretary Mandeep Singh Gill, said over 800 teaching faculty of PAU and nearly 250 of Guru Anand Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have been denied benefits of the pay commission.

He added that the government had already notified the implementation of 7th UGC pay scales for traditional universities and college teachers of the state in September, 2022 through the department of higher education.

Similar notifications for PAU and GADVASU are done by the department of agriculture and farmers welfare and animal husbandry, respectively generally within a month of the higher education department notification.

However, almost five months have lapsed and therefore, teachers of these universities continues to protest to express their resentment.

PAUTA president H S Kingra, warned the state government to release the new pay scales notification at the earliest possible and said, “Otherwise we will be compelled to protest against the state government on the day of Sarkar- Kisan Mailani.

PAUTA secretary Mandeep Singh Gill, questioned the intent of the government in creating unnecessary hurdles in the process of issuing notification for PAU teachers and appealed to the state government to implement the pay scales for PAU and GADVASU teachers at the earliest.

He further requested the government to clear its position on the controversy of age of retirement arising out of the new pay scales notification of higher education department.

GADVASUTA secretary APS Brar, expressed thanks to the teachers who participated in the protest. The dharna was also supported by the retired teachers of PAU and GADVASU.