Pay tax or face permit cancellation: Punjab minister to bus operators
Chandigarh: Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday directed bus operators defaulting on road tax to clear their liabilities at the earliest, failing which they could face cancellation of their permits or non-inclusion of vehicles in the new time table.
Chairing a review meeting of the transport department here, Bhullar directed the officials that emphasis should be laid on increasing the income of the department so that the PRTC, Punjab Roadways and Punbus could be get to the top to bring home the bacon.
He also asked the officials to ensure biometric attendance of officials and employees for hassle-free services.
Directing the officials to issue bus permits to unemployed youth of the state on priority and ensure that the process is completed as per the policy in a transparent manner, the minister called for an investigation into the matter pertaining to illegal extension in route permits.
Asking the officials to ensure that the state and private buses stopped at bus stands, he said that strict departmental action will be initiated against erring employees.
Bhullar asked principal secretary K Siva Prasad to start bus service on the Patti-Mata Chintpurni-Jawala Ji route for pilgrims.
State transport commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia, director transport-cum-MD, Punbus, Amandeep Kaur, MD, PRTC, Parneet Shergill, additional state transport commissioner Amarbir Singh Sidhu and other senior officials of the department were in attendance.
---------------------------------------------------------
Box
Bhullar reviews bus tracking system
Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar reviewed the functioning of the bus tracking system installed in 1,354 state-owned buses. He instructed officials to ensure that buses parked in depots hit the road to increase revenue.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics