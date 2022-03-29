Pay tax or face permit cancellation: Punjab minister to bus operators

Chandigarh: Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday directed bus operators defaulting on road tax to clear their liabilities at the earliest, failing which they could face cancellation of their permits or non-inclusion of vehicles in the new time table.

Chairing a review meeting of the transport department here, Bhullar directed the officials that emphasis should be laid on increasing the income of the department so that the PRTC, Punjab Roadways and Punbus could be get to the top to bring home the bacon.

He also asked the officials to ensure biometric attendance of officials and employees for hassle-free services.

Directing the officials to issue bus permits to unemployed youth of the state on priority and ensure that the process is completed as per the policy in a transparent manner, the minister called for an investigation into the matter pertaining to illegal extension in route permits.

Asking the officials to ensure that the state and private buses stopped at bus stands, he said that strict departmental action will be initiated against erring employees.

Bhullar asked principal secretary K Siva Prasad to start bus service on the Patti-Mata Chintpurni-Jawala Ji route for pilgrims.

State transport commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia, director transport-cum-MD, Punbus, Amandeep Kaur, MD, PRTC, Parneet Shergill, additional state transport commissioner Amarbir Singh Sidhu and other senior officials of the department were in attendance.

Bhullar reviews bus tracking system

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar reviewed the functioning of the bus tracking system installed in 1,354 state-owned buses. He instructed officials to ensure that buses parked in depots hit the road to increase revenue.