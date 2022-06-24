Pb govt issues notification for land purchase for PGIHRE in Amritsar
The Punjab government has issued a notification for the purchase of 32 acres of land for the Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) in Amritsar.
The notification was issued on June 21, seven years after the project was announced. The land would be purchased in Chhiddan village on the Amritsar-Attari road for the construction of a part of the project, which is sponsored by the Centre.
The previous Punjab government led by Parkash Singh Badal had transferred 100 acres in Attari village and 50 acres of land in Abohar in the name of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), New Delhi- which is authorised to establish the PGIHRE, Amritsar. But, more than 30 acres of land was still needed for the establishment of administrative-academic blocks, which would now be acquired in Chhiddan village.
Once fully established, more than 100 horticulture scientists from India and abroad would carry out research in the field of agriculture, including crop diversification techniques.
The Central government would provide all the budgetary provisions on the expenses incurred on the construction of the buildings, salary of the faculty and research works along with other contingencies, which is estimated to be more than ₹ 1,700 in the initial stage.
