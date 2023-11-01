News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PDP forms electoral board to hold polls within the party

PDP forms electoral board to hold polls within the party

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 02, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Dozens of leaders have joined PDP in past several months giving party a boost ahead of panchayat and urban local bodies polls

: The People’s Democratic Party on Wednesday constituted an electoral board which will be holding party’s internal polls.

PDP forms electoral board to hold polls within the party (AP)
PDP forms electoral board to hold polls within the party (AP)

The three-member board comprises of former minister and senior leader Abdul Rehman Veeri as its chairman and S. Amreek Singh Reen and Satpal Singh Charak as its members.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The constitution of electoral Board was today nominated by party president Mehbooba Mufti,” party spokesman said.

Recently Mufti was elected party president unopposed for the fourth time in a row.

The election board will be holding internal elections in the party in all districts and zonal levels. After the exodus of dozen of senior leaders, the PDP is again trying to regain its foothold in the areas where party is considered weak. Dozens of leaders have joined PDP in past several months giving party a boost ahead of panchayat and urban local bodies polls.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out