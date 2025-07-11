Search
PDP questions Omar Abdullah over delay in power amnesty scheme extension

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 07:54 AM IST

In March, during a speech in the legislative assembly, Omar Abdullah had announced that the power amnesty scheme would be extended by another year

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah for failing to issue an official order extending the power amnesty scheme, despite publicly promising it earlier this year.

PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra (File)
In March, during a speech in the legislative assembly, Omar Abdullah had announced that the power amnesty scheme would be extended by another year. However, more than four months have passed without any formal notification or directive from the government.

Highlighting the issue, PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra took to social media platform X, stating: “It’s been over four months since the @OmarAbdullah-led government announced the extension of the power amnesty scheme. Yet, not a single official order has been issued till date. This delay has created an administrative vacuum, leaving field officers unsure of how to proceed and consumers trapped in confusion and miscommunication. Public governance cannot function through announcements alone.”

Parra urged the chief minister to personally intervene and ensure that a formal order is issued without further delay.

