PDP selects Waheed Parra as legislative party leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a meeting on Thursday nominated first time legislator and Pulwama assembly member Waheed ur Rehman Parra as the legislative party leader. The meeting was chaired by party president Mehbooba Mufti and attended by senior leaders. (HT File)

The meeting was chaired by party president Mehbooba Mufti and attended by senior leaders. Various issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir were taken up in the meeting.

Former MP Mehboob Beg was nominated as the chief spokesperson of the party.

Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para was selected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. Assembly member Tral Rafiq Ahmed Naik was appointed deputy leader and Kupwara MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz as the chief whip.

The party spokesman said the PDP leaders also appreciated the efforts of their legislators during the recently concluded assembly session.

“This proactive approach is deeply rooted in the vision of the PDP’s founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who believed in speaking up for the people’s aspirations and maintaining a direct connection with the issues that affect them most,” the spokesman said adding that a major focus of the meeting was the hardships faced by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said that party president emphasised that the PDP would remain committed to advocating for these changes, supporting the younger generation’s aspirations and working to create a brighter future for all. “The PDP’s mission to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth, in their journey toward justice, dignity, and hope for a better tomorrow,” the spokesman said while quoting party president.