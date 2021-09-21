Peace march organised at Panjab University

Faculty members, employees and students of Panjab University taking out a peace march on the campus on Monday evening. The march was organised in the wake of heckling of the vice-chancellor, manhandling of some university officials and provocative speeches during some protests.

The protesters gathered at gate number 1 of the university and marched towards gate number 3.

Student parties, however, condemned the march. Students For Society Party president Sandeep said it was an effort to appease the vice-chancellor. “We ask that the stakeholders stand with us, while we protest for what is right. The authorities are acting like dictators and we are only raising our voices against them,” he said.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

National award for two city NSS volunteers

Chandigarh Two National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from the city, Ritika Verma of department of anthropology, Panjab University, and Mohammad Amzad of Post-Graduate Government College, Sector 11, will receive the national award from the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports on September 24. Programme coordinator Ashwani Koul congratulated the volunteers.

Gandhis land at Chandigarh airport

Mohali Congress president Sonia Gandhi landed at the Chandigarh airport on a charter plane at 7.30am while on her way to Chharabra near Shimla for a holiday. Her son Rahul Gandhi reached the airport on another charter plane at 10.58am to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Punjab chief minister. His flight was delayed by half an hour. He further boarded a chopper and reached Rajindra Park, from where he went to the Punjab Raj Bhawan by car, just when the ceremony was about to end.

Gold chain snatched at Manimajra market

Chandigarh An unidentified man snatched a woman’s gold chain in the Manimajra market on September 17. In her complaint to the police on Monday, Savitri Devi of Dadumajra said the youth snatched her chain and ran to his accomplice, who was waiting nearby on a motorcycle, and they both sped away. The incident left her traumatised, so she could not report it until Monday. A case under Section 379A of the IPC was registered at the Manimajra police station.

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested Shekhar of Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, after recovering 75 quarters of illicit countrymade liquor from his possession in Manimajra on Sunday. A case under the Excise Act was registered. He was later granted bail.

40-year-old caught with stolen cycle

Chandigarh A 40-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a cycle from a parking lot in Sector 9. The cycle was recovered from the accused, Neem Kant, of Kansal. He was booked under Section 411 of the Indian Penal Code.

13-year-old boy goes missing

Chandigarh Police have lodged a kidnapping FIR after a 13-year-old boy went missing from Faidan Nizampur in Chandigarh. His father complained that he has been missing since September 17.