PEC advised to provide hostel facility, revise curriculum in bid to tackle low PG enrolment

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has started taking initiatives to increase admissions to its postgraduate programmes, which have seen a consistent decrease in the last five years.

A report of a special committee, which had been constituted by the institute to analyse reasons for the low intake and suggest measures to improve it, was approved by the PEC senate in its last meeting.

As per a senior PEC official, the committee’s suggestions included the revision of the PG curriculum, which is already underway and likely to be implemented from the next session.

It was also suggested that the institute provide hostel accommodation to PG students as well, and steps are already taken to for the same. Also, a nomenclature change has been suggested for one department.

As per details shared by the institute, 259 students took admission in PG courses in 2017; followed by 228 in 2018 and 192 in 2019 against 287 total seats. Later, the numbers further dipped as 190 students took admission in 2020 and 111 in 2021 against 290 seats.

PEC offers eight undergraduate programmes and 12 postgraduate programmes, besides PhD programmes in various disciplines of engineering, science and other fields.

More focus on research in MTech

The institute has now made research mandatory in MTech second year. Earlier, students were given a choice to go for an internship or research.The students can even opt for collaborative research with other institutes. officials said. PEC director Baldev Setia said, “We are strengthening research through this and it may attract more students.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON