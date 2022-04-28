PEC senate gives nod to aerospace engineering, data science courses

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) senate, in its meeting on Tuesday, gave a nod to the introduction of four new academic programmes including Master of Science (MSc) in healthcare informatics and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in data sciences from the 2022-23 session.

The two other programmes that received approval included Master of Technology (MTech) in aerospace engineering and MTech in energy systems and sustainability.

The introduction of the new academic programmes was proposed after the recommendation of a committee who evaluated several proposals. The institute is now expected to seek approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The healthcare informatics programme is expected to be run in the institute’s cyber security research centre and in collaboration with a nearby health institute.

According to the proposal, the course objective is to impart knowledge and practical skills necessary to comprehend various facets of healthcare informatics’ application, especially by providing scientific education that reinforces the conceptual underpinning. The programme is aimed to empower students to design applications and solutions that can improve medical service quality and productivity of the healthcare sector.

Speaking about the same, PEC director Baldev Setia said, “Engineering is dynamic and evolving, so we need to move with the flow towards emerging areas. The courses were proposed for the growth and dynamism of the institute.”

The proposed MTech in energy systems and sustainability will be run by the department of electrical engineering as a collaborative programme for an all-round education in energy areas with major content from electrical and mechanical engineering departments and energy sector-related industries.

MTech in aerospace engineering

Despite being one of the oldest departments of aerospace engineering in India, set up in 1962, PEC’s department is yet to introduce a postgraduate (PG) programme.

The proposal to start the PG programme was recommended by the committee on the proposal given by the aerospace department. The programme is aimed to propagate research in the field of aerospace and on the interdisciplinary topics within the institute.

“Thorough research and observation have shown that there are no government colleges in the northern part of India offering MTech programmes especially for aerospace defence and industrial candidates,” the proposal read.

Dress code for convocation discussed

The senate also considered the proposal to opt for a traditional Indian attire for convocations going forward. The senate constituted a committee to work on the proposal and make recommendations.

