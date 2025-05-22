Peddler’s under-construction house razed in Kapurthala: Police

The district police, in coordination with the civil administration, razed an “illegal” construction being carried out by a drug peddler on government land in Toti village in Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division of Kapurthala district on Wednesday, officials said. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said the drug trafficker, identified as Surjit Singh, had illegally acquired 10 marlas of panchayat land and constructed a house using the drug money.

He said the demolition was carried out on the orders of block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Gurmeet Singh, with civil and police authorities using bulldozers to raze the illegal construction.

“Surjit Singh has faced seven cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since 2013 across various police stations. His wife Kulwant Kaur is facing four and son Rahul seven NDPS cases. He is absconding. Surjit is in jail,” Toora said.

He added that the district administration has escalated its crackdown by seizing properties worth ₹3.5 crore linked to drug trafficking with an additional ₹1.5 crore in properties under process for seizure.

“The court proceedings are actively underway to auction these assets, ensuring stringent action against illicit gains from the drug trade,” he said.

BDPO Gurmeet Singh confirmed that Surjit Singh had encroached on panchayat land, and despite issuing notices for vacation, no valid response was received, leading to the demolition following due legal process.