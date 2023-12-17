close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pedestrian, biker killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali

Pedestrian, biker killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 17, 2023 08:14 AM IST

In the first case, Kamlesh Rani, 56, a labourer, was hit by an unidentified rashly driven car near City Centre, Airport Road, Mohali, around 10.20 pm on Friday

A female pedestrian and a motorcyclist lost their lives in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali in the past 24 hours.

a speeding car claimed the life of a 34-year-old motorcyclist in Sohana, Mohali. (iStock)
a speeding car claimed the life of a 34-year-old motorcyclist in Sohana, Mohali. (iStock)

In the first case, Kamlesh Rani, 56, a labourer, was hit by an unidentified rashly driven car near City Centre, Airport Road, around 10.20 pm on Friday.

A resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, Kamlesh was returning home from work, when she was hit by the car, according to her son Om Prakash.

The car driver sped away and onlookers rushed Kamlesh to GMCH, Sector 32, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Earlier in the day, a speeding car claimed the life of a 34-year-old motorcyclist in Sohana.

The victim, Fateh Singh, hailed from Patiala.

His brother Harpreet Singh told police that Fateh, along with his friend Surjit Singh, was going to Kharar on his motorcycle.

“When they reached near Derri village in Sohana, a speeding car coming from Landran hit them and drove off, leaving them seriously injured. They were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, but Fateh died during treatment,” Harpreet said.

Sohana police have launched a manhunt for both the absconding drivers, who have been book under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in separate FIRs.

