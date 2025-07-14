Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Chandigarh’s Madhya Marg

An unidentified pedestrian, believed to be around 45 years old, died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Madhya Marg near the petrol pump in Sector 17 around 12.40 am onSunday. The victim succumbed to injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH),Sector 16. The unidentified victim succumbed to injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH),Sector 16. (iStock)

The police stated that the vehicle involved fled the scene immediately after the collision and no details about the car or its driver have yet been ascertained.

Based on the evidence, a case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown driver and vehicle.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the hospital mortuary, and efforts are being made to identify him.