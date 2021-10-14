Lalru hit-and-run: 28-year-old out on morning walk killed

A 28-year-old man out for a morning walk on Wednesday was killed after being hit by a car in Lalru. At around 5.30am on Wednesday, when the victim, identified as Vijay Pandey of Lehli, reached Lehli T-point chowk to Dappar, a Maruti Swift car coming from Ambala side hit him. As he fell, his head hit the pavement leading to head injuries. He was rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered. Police said they have the registration number of the vehicle and are tracing the driver.

Underage couple ties knot, HC asks Panchkula police to examine

Panchkula The high court has directed Panchkula police to examine how a 19-year-old girl and a 20-year-old boy from Gurdaspur were allowed to marry at Pracheen Shiv Mandir in Pinjore. The police have been asked to take action as per law. The marriage was solemnised by a priest against provisions of law. The couple was in court seeking protection as they had married against the wishes of their parents.

135 fresh dengue cases in Mohali

Mohali After 135 of 248 persons sampled for dengue tested positive on Wednesday in Mohali, the total count has gone to 1,111 in just two months. Also, nine deaths in the past two months have been reported: seven of these were reported in just 13 days of October. Most positive cases are being reported from Dera Bassi, Balongi and Phase 7. Also on Wednesday, teams of the health department and the municipal corporation carried door-to-door surveys to check for stagnant water and challaned 12 people. First-time offenders were given stern warning.

Apply for cracker licences in Mohali

Mohali The Mohali administration will hold a draw of lots for allotting temporary licences for sale of crackers on October 26. Those residing in the district can apply from October 18 to 20 at the sewa kendra in the district administrative complex with two proofs of domicile. The form can be downloaded from https://punjab.gov.in/forms.

Amritsar youth held with 60g heroin

Chandigarh The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested one Ajay, alias Akshay, 22, with 60 gm heroin. The accused who hails from Amritsar was arrested near Sports Complex in Sector 50 on Tuesday night, police said. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

Sec-56 man held for gambling in Maloya

Chandigarh One Ramesh Kumar of Sector 56 was arrested for gambling, the police said on Wednesday. Kumar was caught gambling near Ziri Mandi in Maloya on Tuesday, and the police recovered ₹1,380 in cash from his possession. A case under the Gambling Act was registered.

Legal aid clinic for Dera Bassi villages

Mohali Sri Sukhmani College of Law on Wednesday organised a legal aid clinic on its campus in which 1,500 people participated. District and sessions judge-cum-chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, Rajinder Singh Rai, was the chief guest on the occasion. The camp was held to increase awareness among residents of 15 villages of Dera Bassi regarding free legal schemes of the Punjab government.