Penalty for pet dog poop: Enforcement to be challenging, say residents

With the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) proposing a ₹500 fine for pet owners whose dogs are found defecating in public places, residents of the tricity are of the view that enforcing such a rule will be “impractical as it will be a significant challenge” for the municipal authorities. Similar rules are already there in Chandigarh. A few residents say awareness must be spread among dog owners (HT file)

Animal activist Kashish Kumar, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula, said, “The MC should consider developing poop points in every sector and making some parks more accessible to dogs. Dog bins should be installed and areas for walking pets should be designated before penalising the owners. Dogs are legally allowed in parks according to the Animal Welfare Board of India’s (AWBI) guidelines. Many residents aren’t aware of these guidelines, resulting in dogs defecating on pavements instead of grassy areas where stains would be washed away by rain.”

SK Nayar, president, Citizen’s Welfare Association, Panchkula, said the local administration does frame rules and regulations but fails to implement them. “The reason behind this is that the rules seem impractical. The MC must deploy teams to conduct morning and evening inspections to find violators. The pet owners must use disposable bags for dog waste to place it at the appropriate places. In case pet owners don’t use the disposable systems and leave waste as it is, it definitely should be punishable with a heavy fine thereof by MC,” he said.

Inder Sandhu, who runs an NGO — Peedu’s People — in Chandigarh, said dog waste being biodegradable would decompose. “Enforcement of laws regarding pet waste seems to disproportionately target certain sections of society, particularly in well-developed urban areas. There are places like Dhanas where cow dung on roads is a common sight. Instead of targeting only pet owners, authorities should work on spreading awareness and implementing comprehensive waste management strategies that cover all forms of litter,” he said.

Reshamjeet Kaur, who runs an NGO — Protection and Care Animals — in Mohali, said, “Civic sense is usually synonymous with education and awareness. Authorities can encourage a culture of dog waste disposal by installing free-of-cost dog poop bag dispensers in every neighbourhood and bins for throwing dog waste. Imposing penalty is not a good idea as no eye will be kept on stray dogs and cattle,” she said.

Neha, another resident of Mohali who owns a dog, said, “It’s crucial to be respectful of public spaces and dispose of pet waste properly. The ₹500 fine is intended to promote responsible pet ownership, although enforcement is always a challenging task. To ensure compliance, authorities can install pet bins and provide free disposal bags. Pet owners should also train their pets to prevent them from relieving in inappropriate places.”