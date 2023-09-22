Pending RDF: Matter sub-judice wait for SC decision, Punjab governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

A day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann urged him to take up the issue of the pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) amounting to ₹5,637 crore with the President and the Prime Minister, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday wrote back asking the CM to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in his letter to governor Banwarilal Purohit a day earlier, said his government has taken up the issue of RDF matter with the Centre and even at the level of the Prime Minister, but the amount has not yet been released.

In a terse reply to Mann, Purohit said he has learnt from media reports that the state government had already approached the Supreme Court before approaching him. “It would be appropriate to wait for the decision of the highest court before anything is done on this issue,” he wrote while reaffirming his commitment to serve the people of Punjab. On Thursday, Mann had, in a three-page letter, requested the governor to take up the RDF issue with the Centre.

Purohit seeks details of ₹50,000 crore debt utilisation

Purohit, while acknowledging in his reply the chief minister’s request for his intervention, sought the details of the utilisation of debt of ₹50,000 crore raised by the present government during its tenure. “…the debt of the Punjab rose by about ₹50,000 crore during your regime. Details of the utilisation of this huge amount may be furnished to me so that I will be able to convince the Prime Minister that money has been properly utilised,” he said.

The governor has had frequent run-ins with Mann over the past year. Debt being a politically sensitive subject, Purohit’s query on details of the utilisation of debt raised by the state government is set to further rankle the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. With an outstanding debt of over ₹3 lakh crore at the end of the financial year 2022-23, Punjab is already among the most indebted states in the country. The state’s debt-GSDP ratio stands at 47.6%. The debt is projected to touch ₹3.47 lakh crore on March 31, 2024. Before coming to power, the AAP used to repeatedly attack Congress and SAD for their borrowings and pushing the state into a debt trap during their governments. The AAP government is now under fire from the opposition parties for its borrowings.

Mann, in his letter to the governor a day earlier, said his government has taken up the issue of RDF matter with the Centre and even at the level of the Prime Minister, but the amount has not yet been released. He said that because of the non-release of pending RDF, the Mandi Board was unable to repay its existing loans and cannot carry out development activities for the farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON