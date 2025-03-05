Pensioners protest in Shimla over pending dues, to intensify agitation

Pensioners in Himachal Pradesh held a protest in Shimla on Wednesday against the delay in implementing their long-pending demands. Pensioners holding a protest against the delay in implementing their long-pending demands in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The protest, organised by the Indian State Pensioners Association, saw a large gathering of senior citizens who expressed frustration over the government’s failure to redress their grievances.

They also warned of a larger movement if their demands were not met soon.

Ghanshyam Sharma, the vice-president of the Indian State Pensioners Association, said: “For the first time in the history of the state, senior citizens, who have dedicated their lives to the development of Himachal Pradesh, have been forced to take to the streets. If everything was fine, why would so many pensioners from across the state come here today?”

He highlighted the dire financial situation faced by pensioners. “Most pensioners are either not receiving their pensions at all or are getting a very small amount. The government is busy making huge financial earnings, but instead of helping us, they are using that money for their luxuries and to please their friends. Ministers and officials, who once had two cars, now have four, which their families use for leisure. What kind of financial management is this?” Sharma said.

The pensioners have given the government 15 days to act on their demands. They plan to form a joint action committee to intensify their movement if no action is taken.

He said Himachal Pradesh has over 4 lakh pensioners, and if their families are included, nearly 16 lakh people would be affected.

The protesters are demanding the immediate disbursement of pending pensions and arrears. “Wherever government officials go, we will be there to question them. This is just the beginning of a larger movement,” he said.