Peon at Bathinda military station arrested for spying
The spying accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a multi-task staffer with the Military Engineering Service (MES), is posted at the Bathinda military station.
chandigarh news

Peon at Bathinda military station arrested for spying

The spying accused, who worked with the Bathinda military station, committed the offence after being honey-trapped purportedly by a woman agent of Pakistani spy agency ISI, say officials
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST

The counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a peon posted at the Bathinda military station for allegedly sending photos and documents of the Indian Army to his Pakistani handlers, officials said.

Assistant inspector general of police (AIG intelligence) Desraj Singh said that the accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a multi-task staffer with the Military Engineering Service (MES), committed the offence after being honey-trapped purportedly by a woman agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Gurwinder, who was taken in custody in the wee hours of Saturday, has been charged under Official Secrets Act, said AIG Singh.

Officials said that during preliminary questioning, the accused told the police that he came in contact with the woman, stated to be a Pakistan intelligence officer, posing as an officer at the principal controller of defence accounts at Chandigarh, through social media.

The woman had identified herself as Khushdeep Kaur and started to ask him for photos, letters and other sensitive information related to the army. Honey-trapped, Gurwinder started sending ISI operative photos of confidential postal letters related to the army over WhatsApp.

