Peon suffers bullet injury in clash at college in Khanna

A peon suffered a bullet injury on Saturday as two groups of students were locked in a violent scuffle at AS College on Samrala Road, Khanna. Suspects captured in the CCTVs at a petrol pump from where they refilled fuel in their car in Ludhiana. (HT File)

According to reports, a total of five to six gunshots were heard during the clash.

The victim, Roshan Lal, suffered an injury on his leg and has been admitted to the Khanna civil hospital. A student also suffered minor injuries in the clash, officials said.

According to witnesses, the accused fled in a grey Maruti Suzuki Swift car. On their way, they refueled the car and robbed a petrol pump worker at gunpoint. This incident was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the filling station.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said the police are scanning CCTV footage and have identified some of the accused. The SSP added that two first-information reports (FIR) on attempt to murder and robbery charges have been registered against the accused at the Sadar Khanna police station. Some of the accused belong to Ludhiana and Khanna police conducted several raids in Ludhiana for their arrest on Saturday.

According to sources, the students had come to AS College for admissions when the clash broke out. One of the groups, accompanied by outsiders, arrived at the scene in a grey Swift car and some youngsters from the car fired gunshots, causing panic at the college gate. Unconfirmed reports claimed that a couple of students were also hit by shrapnels.

After the shooting at the college, the assailants stopped at a filling station near Bardhala and quarreled over payment and robbed the station attendant at gunpoint before fleeing toward Samrala.

SSP Kondal added that the police are investigating whether this was a gang war, a student conflict or a clash because of some other motive. The police are reportedly close to tracking down the suspects and expect to make arrests soon.