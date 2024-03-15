People cannot forget misrule, corruption of Congress: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the “double-engine government” has done significant developmental works in the past 10 years while Haryana also emerged as an example of good governance under the leadership of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday. (PTI)

Saini, who was sworn in as the CM on Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday. Later, he also met President Droupadi Murmu, Union home minister Amit Shah and national BJP president JP Nadda.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The double-engine government has done significant developmental works in the past 10 years, which are now visible to the people,” said Saini while speaking to reporters at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi, adding that ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana’ is visible to all.

Crediting his political mentor and predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar for undertaking development across Haryana, Saini said the state has emerged as an example of good governance.

“We will take this further and keep the pace of development going,” the CM said.

The CM said people of the country and Haryana have not forgotten the “misrule of Congress,” when they had to stand in line for three days to get a gas cylinder, and corruption was at its peak in every matter.

He said the benefits of numerous welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led Union government benefited the poor families.

He said that during the courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many issues were discussed.

Asked about the expansion of the Cabinet, the CM said that he has had discussions on this matter, and a decision will be taken soon.

In response to a question about former home minister Anil Vij, who had skipped the swearing-in ceremony, the CM said, “Vij Sahab is our senior leader, and we have his blessings. We were together in the Assembly yesterday as well.”

He claimed that the people of Haryana have made up their mind to vote in favour of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the breaking of alliance with the Jananayak Janta Party, the CM said that keeping the sentiments of the people in mind, a decision in this regard was taken at the higher-level.