People in Punjab ‘disillusioned’ with AAP, seek change, says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the people of Punjab are disillusioned with the “misrule” and “false promises” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and now seek development and good governance. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with BJP’s Tarn Tarn bypoll candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu, the Haryana CM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has fulfilled its vision of putting India on the path of rapid progress since 2014. However, Punjab has suffered because successive regional parties have misled its people and denied them the benefits sent by the Centre over the past 11 years, he said.

Saini criticised Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, saying, “When farmers were struggling with floods, he got admitted to a hospital instead of helping the people, while Arvind Kejriwal, who calls himself a people’s leader, quietly slipped back to Delhi.”

He added that AAP’s promise to give ₹1,000 per month to women has not been fulfilled even after four years, while in Haryana, the BJP government is providing ₹2,100 per month to every woman. “Similarly, the AAP government promised ₹3,100 as a monthly pension but has failed even to disburse ₹1,500 regularly, whereas Haryana provides ₹3,100 per month to its citizens”, he said.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, addressing the gathering, said that Congress president Raja Warring’s recent remarks against the Scheduled Caste community clearly shows the party’s anti-Dalit mindset. He further said Congress leaders have surrendered before AAP for their vested interests and to protect themselves from pending cases.