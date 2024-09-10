People want to see me as CM even today: Rao Inderjit Singh

Union minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday said that even today the people want to see him as the chief minister of Haryana, adding that south Haryana has played a key role in making Manohar Lal Khattar as CM twice. BJP candidate from Rewari assembly segment Laxman Yadav filed his nomination papers on Monday. (HT Photo)

Interacting with reporters ahead of the nomination process of party candidate and Kosli MLA Laxman Yadav from Rewari seat, Union minister said Khattar would not have become CM if south Haryana had not supported the BJP in the last two assembly polls.

On being asked about the CM choice in Haryana, he said, “Even today the people want to see me as CM, but Union home minister Amit Shah has projected Nayab Singh Saini as the CM and if BJP comes to power for the third term every party leader will follow senior leadership’s announcement.”

There are 11 Ahirwal dominated seats in South Haryana, where Rao Inderjit has stronghold and this time his daughter Arti Rao is making electoral debut from Ateli assembly seat in Mahendergarh.

When reporters asked him about BJP rebels contesting the polls, the Rao Inderjit said every person has a right to contest the poll and if rebels are entering poll arena as Independent, the party will have to find out who included such leaders in the party fold when there were speculation that they might turn rebel on not getting the ticket.

In Ratia, former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal had filed nomination papers in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. In Adampur Bhavya Bishnoi also filed his nomination.