People will vote for Cong candidates on June 1: CM Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Bharmour in Chamba district, said that on June 1 the voters of the state, considering the public welfare works done by the state government in the last 15 months, will cast their ballots in favour of the Congress. Himachal Pradesh chief minister along with congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh during election campaign in Karsog Mandi district on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Sukhu, who was campaigning for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh, said the Congress party will win all four Lok Sabha seats and all 6 seats in the assembly by-elections by a huge margin. He said that in the Rajya Sabha elections, 6 Congress MLAs cross-voted against the party’s candidate. “The tainted MLAs had dinner and breakfast with us and later voted for the BJP candidate,” he said.

The CM said that BJP conspired to grab power in Himachal Pradesh through money, but their intentions could not succeed. “Even before this, BJP had captured power in Maharashtra and Karnataka on the basis of money,” he said.

“When the present state government assumed power, the treasury was empty, but due to our strong will, the state government closed the doors of corruption and earned additional revenue of ₹2,200 crore in a year. The welfare schemes are being formulated for every section of the society with the additional income generated by curbing corruption,” Sukhu added.

He said that BJP used to repeatedly ask when the Congress government would fulfil the guarantee of giving ₹1,500 to women. “Our government started the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana on March 3, 2024, and kept the promise of providing ₹1,500 per month to women, but the BJP went to the Election Commission twice to stop it,” Sukhu said.

Sukhu campaigns for Vikramaditya in Karsog

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while campaigning for party’s Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh, in Karsog (Mandi) on Thursday, said Kangana Ranaut may have been a successful actress but the script and the director of her movie were a flop.

Sukhu stated, “If the director of a film is a flop, no matter the talent of the actor, the movie is destined to fail. Kangana Ranaut’s script is from the BJP, and the director Jai Ram Thakur.”

Kangana has become a superstar by working hard, which is a good thing but she did not support Himachal Pradesh during the disaster last year, he added.