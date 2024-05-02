People’s Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone files his nomination

People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday filed nomination papers from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. He was accompanied by senior party leaders and dozen of workers. (PTI)

He was accompanied by senior party leaders and dozen of workers. Shortly after submitting his nomination papers, Lone on Wednesday said people of Kashmir deserve to be represented by new voice and people of India deserve to know what is happening in Kashmir.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Lone will be locked in a direct contest with the National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah who will be filing his nomination papers on Thursday. The contest of Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, which has been most of the times represented by National Conference, will be keenly watched as two top leaders of Kashmir will be trying their luck from this north Kashmir seat which is spread on four districts Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Budgam.

“People of Kashmir deserve to be represented by new voice so does the people of India deserve to know what is happening here,” said Sajjad Lone who was accompanied by top party leaders outside the office of RO Baramulla.

The People’s Conference chairman termed these elections as one of the most important.

Lone who is fighting his second parliament election from Baramulla said he had personally witnessed everything what 90% Kashmir have faced.. “I have witnessed torture. I have been jailed in dungeon. I was blind folded and tortured like most of the Kashmir’s,” he said adding that other people spent time in palaces a reference to Omar Abdullah without naming him and passed orders of PSA. “I challenge if any body can prove my role in it. Can National Conference say they haven’t signed PSA’s, nobody was jailed or hanged in their tenure when they ruled in J&K,” giving statistics Sajad Lone claimed that from 1996 to 2002 when NC ruled in J&K seven thousand Kashmir’s were killed.

“Again from 2008 to 2014 when NC was in power, hundreds were killed and blinded by pellets. Today, NC leaders are saying that they are only single party who represent people of Kashmir,” he said adding that hands of NC leaders is soaked with blood of Kashmiri people.

The elections in Baramulla will be held on May 26. So far 10 candidates have filed nomination papers from Baramulla, Friday will be last date for filing nomination papers.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah will file his nomination papers on Thursday. He has been blaming that Sajjad Lone is backed by BJP and all the agencies. “Its NC versus all in Kashmir,” said Omar recently in a rally.

Lone has already secured support of Apni Party, former member parliament Muzaffar Baig, two DDC chairperson Baramulla and Budgam and half a dozen former legislators.