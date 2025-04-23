Perpetrators of this terror attack won’t go unpunished: J&K LG

Political leaders from across the country on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and called for urgent action to ensure such incidents do not recur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also present. (ANI)

The attack is one of the biggest attacks on civilians and tourists in decades of terror violence in Kashmir which could have grave effect on Kashmir’s tourism sector which was on its revival mode since the last six years.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said perpetrators of this attack won’t go unpunished. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations. Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC, Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” he wrote on X.

Perpetrators inhuman, worthy of contempt: Omar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that he is shocked beyond belief by this attack on civilians and cut short his Jammu visit.” The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

He said the attackers are animals. “ I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately. #Pahalgam,” he said.

Steps must be taken to prevent future attacks: Mufti

Former chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned the attack on tourists. “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed one and injured several. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone termed the attack on tourists as a ‘cowardly’ assault on Kashmir’s economy.

“For decades, we have been identified as great hosts. We have a history of hospitality. And some cowardly terrorists want to destroy it all,” Lone said in a statement adding that after years of struggle, our tourism industry was finally stirring back to life. “People had begun to dream again — to rebuild. And here come these ugly villains to crush hope.”

Lone said those responsible for the violence as enemies of the Kashmiri people themselves. “Those who do this are the worst enemies of Kashmiris. They defile our history of hospitality, smearing our glorious past. And they are a curse on our present. They are enemies of our children, of our young generation,” he declared.

J&K Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra while condemning the attack on tourists said loopholes in security should be addressed. “After Jammu region the focus of terrorists has again shifted to Valley. Those who are behind this attack should get strong punishment,” he said.

CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami while condemning the dastardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam termed it as inhuman act of violence.

“It deserves to be denounced in the strongest terms. Such cowardly attacks on innocent civilians have no place in any civilised society.”

Senior AIP leader and MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed, said the Pahalgam attack is highly condemnable. “My heartfelt thoughts are with the families of the victims, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Kashmir has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and the kindness of its people—especially towards tourists. Such acts of violence against innocent civilians not only go against the values of humanity but also tarnish the image of a region known for its beauty and culture. There is no justification for terror and such attacks must be condemned by all. We stand in solidarity with the victims and hope that peace prevails,” he said in a statement.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the attack unacceptable. “It’s deeply disturbing news from Pahalgam of a cowardly attack on tourists that has resulted in tragic loss of life. Such violence is unacceptable and against the ethos of Kashmir which welcomes visitors with love and warmth. Condemn it strongly. Thoughts and prayers with the families of victims and wishing speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a statement.