Pet killed, family assaulted over property dispute

A former army man allegedly killed his brother’s pet dog and assaulted him before fleeing with ₹70,000 in cash and gold jewellery over property dispute. The incident took place in Jhande village. The Sadar police registered an FIR against the accused.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Tarsem Singh, a former serviceman, along with his wife Amanpreet Kaur and son Gursimranpreet Singh, “forcibly” entered the home of his brother Harjit Singh. In his police complaint, Harjit alleged that Tarsem Singh attacked him and brutally beat up his German Shepherd dog with a stick, hitting it repeatedly on the head. The dog died on the spot.

Following the assault, the accused and his family allegedly took ₹70,000 from the house along with a gold ring and a gold bracelet. The accused reportedly threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Cops have registered a case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal), 351 (2) (criminal Intimidation) and 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the BNS against Tarsem Singh and his family members at the Sadar police station. Investigating officer Jatinder Singh confirmed that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.