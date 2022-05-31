Petition on installation of tiles around trees: Bailable warrants issued against Ludhiana Improvement Trust supdt engineer

The court of civil judge (senior division) has issued bailable warrants of ₹5,000 against superintending engineer (SE) of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Buta Ram, for non-appearance at two consecutive hearings on a petition filed against installation of tiles/pouring of concrete around trees in the city.

The order was issued by the court of Harsimranjit Singh on May 25, on the same day that Ram was scheduled to appear for hearing, but was made public on Monday.

The court had even attached the salaries of Ram and municipal corporation superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja after they failed to appear before court and submit an action-taken report on May 7.

The court on May 25 released Gagneja’s salary after he appeared for hearing. Further, it summoned Ram through bailable warrants for the next date of hearing scheduled on May 31 (Tuesday).

Despite attempts to reach SE Buta Ram, he was not available for comments.

The petition against installation of tiles and pouring of concrete around trees has been filed by the Council of Engineers. The engineers’ body had approached National Green Tribunal (NGT) for execution of its earlier orders dated March 10, 2021, wherein Ludhiana MC, LIT and GLADA were directed to remove the concrete and interlocking tiles installed around a one-metre radius of trees in the city.

The case was transferred by the tribunal to the civil judge for execution. The engineers stated that trees are damaged due to installation of tiles or pouring of concrete around them.

Gagneja was directed by the court to comply with NGT orders.