PG medical seats in Punjab: Baba Farid varsity invites applications for 3rd counselling

With the Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for admissions to postgraduate medical courses, the Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has invited fresh applications from candidates who have now become eligible for the seats in the third round of counselling. The Centre has reduced the qualifying percentile for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The new cut-off, as per the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s January 4 notification, is 15 percentile for general category and economically weaker sections (EWS), and 10 percentile for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories. In the first two rounds of the counselling, the cut-off percentile for these categories stood at 50 and 40, respectively.

In Punjab, 31% seats for doctor of medicine (MD) and master of surgery (MS) courses at nine medical colleges, including four government-run colleges, were left vacant after two rounds of counselling. As per the BFUHS, 179 out of the total 573 state-quota seats are up for grabs in the third round of counselling.