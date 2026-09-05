Tarot Horoscope Today, September 5, 2026: Don't hide your talents or wait for permission; express yourself

Energy Today: Confidence and leadership take center stage. You may find yourself in a position where others look to you for direction. Trust your abilities and don't hesitate to take initiative, especially where your career or personal goals are concerned.
Lucky Colour: Deep Red
Ritual: Light a red candle in the morning and state one goal you intend to take decisive action on this month.
Crystal: Tiger Eye supports confidence, leadership and courageous action.
Energy Today: Partnerships bring warmth and support. A meaningful conversation could strengthen a romantic, personal or professional connection. Be open about what you need while also making space for the other person's perspective.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Ritual: Place two small crystals together and set an intention for mutual respect, harmony and balanced relationships.
Crystal: Rose Quartz supports love, emotional harmony and meaningful connection.
Energy Today: Pay attention to attachments that are consuming too much of your energy. A tempting opportunity, habit or relationship may feel difficult to resist, but you have more control than you think.
Lucky Colour: Black
Ritual: Write down one habit or attachment you want to reduce and safely discard the paper as a symbolic release.
Crystal: Black Obsidian supports grounding, awareness and breaking unhealthy patterns.
Energy Today: Dissatisfaction could make you overlook something valuable. Before dismissing an opportunity or conversation, pause and ask whether you're reacting from genuine disinterest or temporary emotional exhaustion.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Ritual: Before sunset, write one thing you appreciate about your current life and one opportunity you are willing to reconsider.
Crystal: Amethyst supports perspective, emotional balance and clarity.
Energy Today: Balance between giving and receiving becomes important. Financial support, professional assistance or a generous gesture may enter your day. Make sure your relationships aren't one-sided.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Ritual: Give something small today, time, appreciation or assistance, with no expectation of receiving anything immediately.
Crystal: Green Aventurine supports abundance, generosity and balanced exchanges.
Energy Today: Overthinking may be louder than reality. Don't allow one concern to consume your entire day. Separate what you know from what you're imagining and deal only with what is actually within your control.
Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue
Ritual: Before bed, write down your biggest worry and underneath it write one practical action you can take tomorrow.
Crystal: Howlite supports calm thinking, relaxation and emotional balance.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More