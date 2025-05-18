PGI gets final nod to launch MBBS course, expand Sarangpur project

In promising news for aspiring doctors in the region, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has received the final nod to develop a 100-bed medical college in Sarangpur, paving the way for the institute to offer MBBS for the first time. So far, PGIMER has only offered postgraduate courses, such as MD and MS. (HT)

Apart from the medical college, the Advanced Cancer Institute, a Trauma Centre and outpatient departments (OPD), also part of the ambitious Sarangpur project, also got clearance from the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the premier medical institute. All 29 agendas were approved in the meeting, held on Friday — after a long gap of two years.

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who chaired the meeting, attended by all members, directed PGIMER to prepare and submit a detailed project report (DPR) for the Sarangpur project to the health ministry.

The project is aimed at significantly expanding the institute’s healthcare and training infrastructure in the region. Currently, only Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, offers MBBS seats in Chandigarh, numbered at 150.

PGIMER had first announced plans to develop health facilities in Sarangpur in 2017 to ease patient load. Initially, the proposal involved shifting trauma, cancer, and kidney transplant services to the 50-acre site.

After obtaining land possession on lease from the UT administration in 2021, the proposal was revised to include a new MBBS college, Advanced Cancer Institute, Trauma Centre and outpatient department. But only the boundary wall has been constructed since 2022.

Earlier this year, on February 26, PGIMER’s governing body, which provides the first-level clearance, had approved development of 50.76 acres in Sarangpur for construction of medical college for undergraduate students and other medical centres.

Deputy director administration Pankaj Rai said the DPR will now be prepared with cost estimates and other project details for submission to the ministry.

The health minister also urged PGIMER to frame a long-term “Vision 2047” to enhance its global standing in medical education, research and healthcare. The institute has been tasked with developing a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen academics, infrastructure and community outreach over the next two decades.

90 new posts cleared for main campus

The Institute Body also approved 90 new positions for its main Chandigarh campus and a substantial 637 posts for its upcoming satellite centre in Ferozepur.

Responding to the institute’s increasing operational demands, the body sanctioned 90 new roles for the main campus, encompassing 80 senior residents, four faculty members, and six demonstrators.

The 637 positions allocated for the 100-bed Ferozepur satellite centre include 111 faculty and 526 non-faculty posts. Prior to the Institute Body meeting, the Governing Body, PGIMER’s second-highest authority, also convened on Friday.

This marked the first Institute Body meeting with the newly appointed members and occurred after a two-year interval.

300-bed facility to be ready in Una by Nov

The institute had submitted proposals for the creation of posts for both its satellite centres in Una and Ferozepur.

Construction of the 38-acre Una satellite centre has been underway since June 2023, while work on the 27.281-acre Ferozepur centre commenced in December 2023.

Regarding the ₹322-crore Una satellite project, a PGIMER official stated that the Institute Body has sought clarifications regarding sanctioning of posts.

The institute anticipates receiving approval for the Una centre’s posts upon addressing these observations.

The ₹249 crore, 100-bed Ferozepur satellite centre is expected to be completed by June 2026, and the ₹322 crore, 300-bed Una satellite centre by November 2025.

A significant development during the meeting was the approval of a dedicated technical cadre for lab and other technicians at PGIMER, fulfilling a long-standing demand.

Deputy director of administration Pankaj Rai noted that approximately 700 technicians have been advocating for a specific technical cadre since 2003. The implementation of a six-tier cadre structure is projected to enhance technical support, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to the overall effectiveness of the institute.

In the meeting, health minister Nadda commended PGIMER’s efforts during Operation Sindoor, acknowledging the institute for deploying five ambulances equipped with medical supplies and 218 units of blood.

He also praised PGIMER for sending a multi-disciplinary team to J&K, exemplifying unity and strong commitment to national service.