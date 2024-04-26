PGI radiographer’s suicide: Police recover another note
In the note, the deceased had scribbled how a particular doctor had assigned her some responsibilities and how he was creating problems for her
More than a month after a senior staff nurse at PGIMER allegedly died by suicide, an additional note was found in her office desk on Thursday.
The note was recovered during cleaning of her desk by a police team.
In the note, the deceased had scribbled how a particular doctor had assigned her some responsibilities and how he was creating problems for her.
The victim, who was deployed in the X-ray department of the Advanced Paediatric Centre, had ended her life in the washroom of her residence on March 11, 2024.
A suicide note was later recovered which named a PGIMER doctor for allegedly harassing her.
Police said the victim’s kin had submitted a suicide note which, they claimed, was recovered from home.
That note mentioned that she was under stress for the last 10 days.
A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station based on a complaint filed by her family.
Inquiries had revealed that five to six expensive and important technical parts of ultrasound machines, costing around ₹2 lakh, were missing from the radio-diagnosis department and the deceased was responsible for their care.
SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said they would make the note a part of investigations after the family produced the same.