Friday, Apr 26, 2024
PGI radiographer's suicide: Police recover another note

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 26, 2024 09:50 AM IST

In the note, the deceased had scribbled how a particular doctor had assigned her some responsibilities and how he was creating problems for her

More than a month after a senior staff nurse at PGIMER allegedly died by suicide, an additional note was found in her office desk on Thursday.

The victim, who was deployed in the X-ray department of the Advanced Paediatric Centre, had ended her life in the washroom of her residence on March 11, 2024.
The victim, who was deployed in the X-ray department of the Advanced Paediatric Centre, had ended her life in the washroom of her residence on March 11, 2024. (iStock)

The note was recovered during cleaning of her desk by a police team.

In the note, the deceased had scribbled how a particular doctor had assigned her some responsibilities and how he was creating problems for her.

The victim, who was deployed in the X-ray department of the Advanced Paediatric Centre, had ended her life in the washroom of her residence on March 11, 2024.

A suicide note was later recovered which named a PGIMER doctor for allegedly harassing her.

Police said the victim’s kin had submitted a suicide note which, they claimed, was recovered from home.

That note mentioned that she was under stress for the last 10 days.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station based on a complaint filed by her family.

Inquiries had revealed that five to six expensive and important technical parts of ultrasound machines, costing around 2 lakh, were missing from the radio-diagnosis department and the deceased was responsible for their care.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said they would make the note a part of investigations after the family produced the same.

