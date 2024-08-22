PGI resident doctors call off strike after SC hearing

After 11 days of an intense strike, resident doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, have decided to call off their strike following a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday. Doctors during the protest at PGI in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The doctors, however, have vowed to continue their protest in a different form. Starting tomorrow, they will hold a candlelight march at 9:30 PM each night, showing solidarity with the victim of a brutal rape and murder in Kolkata and with their fellow doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite ending the strike, the doctors remain resolute in their cause. The outpatient services at PGIMER, which had been severely impacted for three days, will resume fully. However, the doctors have issued a warning that, if necessary, they will resume their strike in larger numbers after two weeks.

“We will hold candlelight marches and meetings from tomorrow and to show that we are with the victim and a demand for Central Protection Act continues,” said Smriti Thakur, Vice President, ARD, PGI.