PGI-D report: Chandigarh seventh best among country’s 733 districts

Chandigarh has emerged as the seventh best among country’s 733 districts in the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) combined report for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, released recently by the department of school education and literacy, Union ministry of education.

While the PGI report for 2019-2020 for states and Union territories was released last year, this additional report, released a year later, provides intra-state comparison of progress of school education. The PGI-D 2021-2022 is also being prepared and will be released shortly.

Scoring 457 out of 600 points, Chandigarh obtained the Ati-Uttam grade, awarded for a score between 71%-80%. Only the top three districts were able to obtain the Utkarsh grade, which is for scores between 81%-90%, while no district got the Daksh grade, given for a score over 90%, pointing out ample scope for districts to improve their performance over the years.

Category-wise, Chandigarh scored 196 out of 290 for the outcome parameter, which includes learning outcomes and quality, access outcomes, and teacher availability and professional development outcome; 84 out of 90 for effective classroom transaction, which includes learning management and learning enrichment activities; 48 out of 51 for infrastructure, facilities and student entitlements; 33 out of 35 for school safety and child protection; 35 out of 50 for digital learning; and 61 out of 84 for governance process.

Chandigarh’s score of 457 is a little higher in 2019-2020 as compared to 454 in the 2018-2019 academic session. (HT)

Its overall score of 457 is a little higher in 2019-2020 as compared to 454 in the 2018-2019 academic session.

Rajasthan was the best performer with five of its six districts scoring higher than Chandigarh. These include Sikar with a score of 488, Jhunjhunu with 486, Jaipur with 482, and Bundi and Tonk with 458 points.

Kannur in Kerala also performed better than Chandigarh with 461 points, while Nagaur district in Rajasthan tied with Chandigarh at the seventh spot with 457 points.

Speaking about the report, UT director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “We will review the scores and work on the shortcomings to further improve Chandigarh’s score in the coming years.”

The department is also in the process of reviewing the city’s performance in the recently released National Assessment Survey (NAS) report.

In the tricity, Mohali secured the Uttam grade, given to scores between 61% to 70%, after scoring 419, while Panchkula got the Prachesta-1 grade, for a score between 51% to 60%, with a total of 358 marks. Both fared comparatively poorer than other districts of Punjab and Haryana.