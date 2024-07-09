PGIMER, Chandigarh, celebrates 61st Foundation Day

The 61st Foundation Day was celebrated at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Bhargava auditorium on Monday. Director general, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), and PGIMER alumnus Lt Gen Daljit Singh was the chief guest. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal (R) felicitating chief guest Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, and PGIMER alumnus Lt Gen Daljit Singh (C) during the Foundation Day celebrations on Monday. (HT Photo)

“We must strive to uplift our motherland, honouring the legacy of PGIMER’s founding fathers. It is crucial to embrace our own path in life, even if it is not perfect, rather than longing for another’s. The spirit of belonging to the nation is vital,” said Lt Gen Singh.

Singh recounted his own journey at the institute in an extremely impassioned tone, stating, “We must reject selfish and self-centred practices, understanding that true doctor must embody qualities beyond technical skills. Doctors must carry a profound sense of devotion, dedication and selflessness in the service of their patients, offering not just their expertise, but their entire selves.”

“The almost army-like discipline at PGIMER, established by founding fathers of PGIMER, sets culture of dedication and excellence. They created a mission statement that continues to fulfil and reinforce itself today,” Singh said.

Aptly concluding with a poignant life lesson to the residents, Singh said, “Soldiers sacrifice their lives; you sacrifice your self-interest. Let us remember, it isn’t just about those in this auditorium or city; it’s about every person we touch, every life we impact. Whether doctor, researcher, or teacher, strive for excellence and carry gratitude in your heart. We are inspired to serve our motherland, to repay the debt of all that she provides. Carry on with unwavering spirit, aiming for the highest aspirations in service to humanity.”

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “Today, PGIMER stands as a lighthouse of knowledge, transforming from a small institute to an all invasive universal spirit, thanks to the visionary leadership of our forefathers and we feel extremely lucky to be part of this iconic institute, not just as PGItes, but as members of a spirit, a bloodline and a religion called PGIMER.”

“Every PGIMER karamchari is a karamyogi. Their dedication keeps this great institute running smoothly despite numerous challenges. This is our karambhumi, where work is worship, embodying the values and commitment that drive PGIMER’s success,” Dr Lal further said.

The event was attended by former directors, deans, heads of institutes and departments, senior faculty, resident doctors, nursing officers and others from PGIMER fraternity