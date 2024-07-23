 PGIMER Chandigarh mandates e-office, no physical files from Sept 1 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
PGIMER Chandigarh mandates e-office, no physical files from Sept 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 23, 2024 10:04 AM IST

Aimed at bringing transparency by reducing delay in processing files, the online system was launched by former PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram in October 2021

Moving ahead with its e-office initiative, the deputy director (administration) of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has issued an order stating that no physical files will be entertained at his office from September 1.

The online system is already implemented at various departments of the PGIMER, Chandigarh, including procurement, where instead of physical files, work is done electronically. (HT Photo)
The online system is already implemented at various departments of the PGIMER, Chandigarh, including procurement, where instead of physical files, work is done electronically. (HT Photo)

The office orders stated that, “In order to implement the e-office at the institute, from September 1, no such physical file will be entertained in the office of deputy director (administration) and only the files sent through e-office would be considered.”

Aimed at bringing transparency by reducing delay in processing files, the system was launched by former PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram in October 2021.

The system is already implemented at various departments of the hospital, including procurement, where instead of physical files, work is done electronically.

In a large tertiary care institute like PGIMER, swift decision-making can significantly enhance overall patient care efficiency and streamline various citizen-centric services effectively.

PGIMER sees around 10,000 people in its out-patient departments (OPDs) daily. The hospital serves patients not only from Chandigarh but also from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / PGIMER Chandigarh mandates e-office, no physical files from Sept 1
