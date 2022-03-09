PGIMER director writes to Centre to increase contractual staff’s wages

The director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has written a letter to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, demanding a hike in the salaries of the institute’s Group-C contractual staff, as per a Punjab and Haryana high court order, within one week.

Over 3,000 contractual employees, under the banner of the Contract Workers’ Union, were planning to go on strike on Tuesday to press for wages on par with regular employees, but the strike was called off after the director decided to write a letter to the health ministry.

The contractual staff at PGIMER includes sanitary workers, hospital attendants, medical record clerks and lower-division clerks, among others.

“The union members have assured not to go on strike for another 15 days while the ministry’s approval is awaited. Hence, we have requested the ministry to expedite the decision on hiking the worker’s salaries,” the director said.