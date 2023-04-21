Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER Chandigarh introduces robot-assisted kidney transplantation

PGIMER Chandigarh introduces robot-assisted kidney transplantation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2023 02:02 AM IST

PGIMER’s urology department has been performing robotic surgery since 2015 and has now become the first to perform robot-assisted kidney transplants at a public hospital

The department of urology, PGIMER, has introduced robot-assisted kidney transplantation (RAKT) as a minimally invasive approach for kidney transplant recipients.

(From left) Dr Uttam Mete, Dr Rajesh Ahlawat, Dr Sudeep Bodduluri and Dr Shanky Singh who are part of PGIMER’s robotic renal transplant team. (HT Photo)
(From left) Dr Uttam Mete, Dr Rajesh Ahlawat, Dr Sudeep Bodduluri and Dr Shanky Singh who are part of PGIMER’s robotic renal transplant team. (HT Photo)

On April 10, the department performed two transplants and both patients are doing well. The department has been performing robotic surgery since 2015 and has now become the first to perform robot-assisted kidney transplants at a public hospital.

Both patients are male and suffering from renal failure. Davinderjit Singh, 30, a resident of Patiala, was suffering from renal failure since 2021. His sister donated the kidney. The other patient, 15-year-old Raghav Mehta of Ludhiana, received the kidney from his father.

Traditionally, kidney transplantation is carried out through open surgery by making large incisions. However, larger wounds are associated with more wound-related morbidity in terms of more pain, surgical site infection (SSI), delayed mobilisation, significant time to return to daily activities, longer convalescence and post-operative recovery.

Department head Dr Uttam K Mete said, “To minimise wound-related morbidity, renal transplantation using a small incision can be performed using minimally invasive surgical procedures. The maximum benefit of RAKT goes to obese patients who would otherwise not be able to have a kidney transplant due to an unacceptable risk of morbidity.”

Robotic renal transplant surgeon Dr Rajesh Ahlawat and his associate Dr Sudeep Bodduluri from Medanta, the Medicity Hospital, Gurgaon, helped the department start robotic renal transplantation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
male medanta pain pgimer + 2 more
male medanta pain pgimer + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out