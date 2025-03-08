Menu Explore
PGIMER opts out from conciliation talks over ‘objectionable’ remark

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 08, 2025 10:30 AM IST

The hospital cited “intimidated and objectionable remarks” by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairperson, stating they would not participate in his presence

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) management declined to participate in Friday’s conciliation proceeding, overseen by the UT deputy chief labour commissioner. The hospital cited “intimidated and objectionable remarks” by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairperson, stating they would not participate in his presence.

The proceedings address five demands by the contractual workers’ union under the JAC banner: regularisation of contract posts, clearing pending arrears, medical and canteen facilities, and bonus pay. (HT File Photo)
The proceedings address five demands by the contractual workers' union under the JAC banner: regularisation of contract posts, clearing pending arrears, medical and canteen facilities, and bonus pay.

The proceedings address five demands by the contractual workers’ union under the JAC banner: regularisation of contract posts, clearing pending arrears, medical and canteen facilities, and bonus pay. In January, PGIMER sought a high court order to exclude the JAC chairperson from proceedings, which was denied. On January 30th, the JAC, comprising five contract workers unions—PGI Safai Karamchari Contract Labour Union, PGI Contract Security Labour Union, PGI Mahila Contract Labour Union and PGI Vidyut Contract Labour Union, resolved to settle non-contentious issues peacefully in writing.

The JAC requested the release of arrears within two to eight weeks, while contentious issues would be taken to the high court. They claim 70 crore in arrears are owed to contract workers since October 9, 2018.

