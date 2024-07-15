PGIMER to launch oral health drive at schools

The Oral Health Sciences Centre (OHSC), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), is all set to launch “Anant Muskaan”, a pioneering multi-site implementation research initiative focused on primary school-based tooth brushing and oral health education in India. Funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the initiative aims to introduce school-based tooth brushing and oral health education to primary school-going children across eight districts of India. (HT File Photo)

To mark the commencement of the national programme in Panchkula district, a launch and stakeholders’ meeting has been scheduled at PGIMER on Monday.

Funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the initiative aims to introduce school-based tooth brushing and oral health education to primary school-going children across eight districts of India.

Panchkula district has been chosen as one of the key centres for this initiative where all primary schools will be covered. The National Resource Centre for Oral Healthcare of Children and Elderly (NRC-FORCE) of OHSC, under the leadership of professor Ashima Goyal, has been tasked with the one-of-a-kind drive.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya will be the chief guest. The event will also be attended by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, along with health experts from ICMR, Haryana health department, Haryana education department, NGOs and civil society representatives.