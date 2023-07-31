Chandigarh: PGIMER sets up special counter to segregate eye flu cases

Amid the rising eye flu cases in the region, the Advance Eye Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) has set up a special counter to segregate the infected patients. The counter is located at the entrance of Advance Eye Centre at PGIMER in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Department head professor SS Pandav said the separate counter, exclusively for eye flu patients, was located at the centre’s entrance itself and had been named “Red eye counter”.

“The measure aims to prevent the spread of the infection, considering that patients seeking treatment at the centre already have weakened immunity. Over 80 patients are being diagnosed with the infection daily,” he added.

Professor Dr Amit Gupta at the department noted that a significant number of patients affected by this virus were younger individuals, including children.

Speaking of preventive measures, with special focus on schools, Gupta said any child found infected should be promptly isolated. He emphasised that parents should take the infection seriously and avoid sending the child to school.

He addressed the misconception of eye flu spreading just by looking into someone’s eye, saying the primary mode of transmission was through direct contact with an infected person’s eye.

The virus can also be transmitted through commonly touched surfaces. The doctor advised refraining from unnecessary visits to the eye clinics given that it may have the most number of people suffering from the infection.

Gupta said the infection can be treated within 4-5 days and cleaning one’s eyes with a cold-water-soaked cloth and using soothing eye drops may help ease irritation. He cautioned against self-medication and home remedies.

“In collaboration with the virology department, we have also identified that the recent cases in the region are of a milder strain of eye flu virus known as enterovirus,” added Gupta.

This strain of virus, linked to contaminated water, exhibits milder symptoms compared to the previously known adenovirus that causes a more severe infection for 10 to 12 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health. ...view detail