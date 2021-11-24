PGIMER’s Dr Jagat Ram to continue his services in Chandigarh

Professor Jagat Ram, former director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and Padma Shri ophthalmologist, will continue his services at the Grewal Eye Institute, Sector 9, Chandigarh. Dr Jagat Ram, who has performed more than one lakh eye operations in his career of about 42 years, had superannuated from the PGIMER on November 1. He has served as the PGIMER director for four years and seven months and worked in various other capacities at the institute for 38 years.

PU Professor honoured for contribution in neurosciences

CHANDIGARH Professor Rajat Sandhir from Panjab University’s department of biochemistry has been conferred with KT Shetty Memorial Oration of the Indian Academy of Neurosciences (IAN) for the year 2021, for his contribution to neurosciences. Recently, he was among world’s top 2% scientists in the data released by Stanford University. Sandhir has been at the department of biochemistry PU for more than 20 years and his research interests are to understand the biochemical and molecular mechanisms involved in the development of neurodegenerative conditions.

Woman cop’s purse stolen

A woman constable posted at the Sector 26 police post reported the theft of her purse from her Activa parked in the Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Even after three days, the police have failed to make any arrests. In her complaint, Manoj Kumari, a resident of Nayagaon, told the police that she is posted in the Sector 26 police post, Chandigarh. On November 20, she had gone to attend a sangeet function and parked her Activa outside the hall. When she returned, she found that the lock of her Activa was open and her purse containing a gold chain, a pair of gold tops and some important documents were missing on November 20. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered.

₹7.30 lakh stolen from Manimajra shop

Chandigarh A theft of ₹7.30 lakh was reported from a spare parts shop in Manimajra. In his complaint, Varinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula, said he had a shop of spare parts in the motor market in Manimajra. He said on November 22, thieves stole ₹7.30 lakh, CCTV, DVR box from his shop after breaking the shutter. The police said the accused took the keys of the safe kept in the shop and stole ₹7.30 lakh cash. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC have been registered in police station, Manimajra, Chandigarh.

Bapu Dham Colony resident alleges theft at his house

Chandigarh : A Bapu Dham Colony resident reported a theft at his house. Faiz Naik, who works in Sector 26, vegetable market and stays in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh, told the police that he was scheduled to get married on December 20 and for which he had saved ₹42,000 that was kept in a trunk in his house. He said he along with his cousin Ishfaq Ahmed had gone to work and on Monday when Ahmed returned he informed him that the locks of the door and the trunk were broken. Naik said ₹42,000 along with a ring and ATM card kept in the trunk in his house were stolen. He said the accused using his ATM card had even withdrawn ₹27,000. Police said that they have received the complaint and are verifying.

Training programme organised by CCPCR for police

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised a capacity-building training programme for police personnel and stakeholders on the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the UT Guest House on Tuesday. The chief guest for the occasion UT director general of police, Praveer Ranjan said, “We all stakeholders have to move away from draconian approach and follow child-friendly approaches.”

Ropar resident held with108 boxes of liquor

A man hailing from Ropar was arrested with a canter loaded with 108 boxes of liquor that was being smuggled to Haryana. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Ropar. The police have also named, Nishant Tandon and Kulbir, owners of the godown in the Industrial area from where the liquor boxes were loaded. During the checking, police found 108 boxes of liquor stacked in the canter bearing the Haryana registration number which was on its way to Haryana and the liquor bottles did not have any hologram. The driver was arrested after he failed to show supporting documents. The recovered boxes were of liquor, including Valentine, Johnnie Walker, Gold Label. A case under Section 420 of the IPC and the Excise Act was registered.

Delhi deputy CM in City on Nov 25

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be on a one-day visit to Chandigarh on Thursday (November 25). Sisodia will participate in the manifesto dialogue programme organised by the party at CII, Sector 31. The programme will start at 5 pm, where Sisodia will interact with industrialists, lawyers, CAs, and people from all intellectual classes to discuss all the issues related to the city and take their suggestions. Based on their suggestions, Aam Aadmi Party will finalise its manifesto for civic polls to be held on December 24. Besides, Sisodia will also give detailed information about the Delhi model of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.