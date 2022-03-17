PGTI meet: Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu slips to tied 2nd on Day 2
City’s Ajeetesh Sandhu (63-68), the round one leader, joined Shamim Khan in tied second place after he carded a 68 on Day 2 of the PGTI Players Championship 2022 presented by Tollygunge Club in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Rahil Gangjee, finding his knack with the longer putts at his original home course, returned a consistent four-under 66 to edge ahead by one shot in round two to take the lead. Gangjee (64-66), moved up one spot from his overnight tied second as his total read 10-under 130.
Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh followed up his first round of 65 with a 68 to continue in tied eighth position for the second day running at seven-under 133.
Ajeetesh Sandhu, who shared second place with Shamim, produced five birdies and three bogeys during his second round.
The four players in tied fourth place at eight-under 132 were Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and the Sri Lankan duo of N Thangaraja and Vijitha Bandara.
