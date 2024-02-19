Phagwara man arrested for seeking bribe for land mutation

The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a Phagwara resident for allegedly demanding ₹1 lakh bribe on behalf of revenue department officials. The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a Phagwara resident for allegedly demanding ₹ 1 lakh bribe on behalf of revenue department officials. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Khalwara Colony, Phagwara, Kapurthala.

A resident of Madhopur village had filed a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line, stating that the accused had sought an illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh for mutation of his wife’s ancestral land.

“The complainant alleged that Kumar had told him that the tehsildar and manager of the fard kendra were demanding ₹1 lakh bribe. The complainant had also made a recording of the conversation and submitted it to the vigilance as evidence,” the spokesperson stated.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused will be produced in the court on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.