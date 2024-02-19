 Phagwara man arrested for seeking bribe for land mutation - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Phagwara man arrested for seeking bribe for land mutation

Phagwara man arrested for seeking bribe for land mutation

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Feb 19, 2024 09:34 PM IST

A resident of Madhopur village had filed a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line, stating that the accused had sought an illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh for mutation of his wife’s ancestral land.

The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a Phagwara resident for allegedly demanding 1 lakh bribe on behalf of revenue department officials.

The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a Phagwara resident for allegedly demanding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh bribe on behalf of revenue department officials. (HT File)
The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a Phagwara resident for allegedly demanding 1 lakh bribe on behalf of revenue department officials. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Khalwara Colony, Phagwara, Kapurthala.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A resident of Madhopur village had filed a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line, stating that the accused had sought an illegal gratification of 1 lakh for mutation of his wife’s ancestral land.

“The complainant alleged that Kumar had told him that the tehsildar and manager of the fard kendra were demanding 1 lakh bribe. The complainant had also made a recording of the conversation and submitted it to the vigilance as evidence,” the spokesperson stated.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused will be produced in the court on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On