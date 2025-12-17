PhD scholar, PG student held for looting car; shooting driver in Rewari

The Rewari police on Tuesday arrested two persons for shooting the driver of a car and then snatching it in Rewari. Accused in police custody in Rewari on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused who were posing as passengers, hired a car from Delhi to Jaipur and in Rewari, they threw the driver’s mobile phone outside and fled with ₹18,000 and pushed him out of the car after firing at his leg.

Bawal DSP Surender Sheoran said that the accused-Devanshu, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan is pursuing a PhD and his aide Shubham Verma from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, is a postgraduate and preparing for UGC-NET examination for the assistant professor job. The police have recovered the stolen car, seized two pistols, 89 live cartridges, four mobile phones, SIM cards, three magazines, a wave blocker (jammer), a pepper spray, and GPS detector from them.

“The accused had booked the cab around 1 am on December 16 and the cab driver Sanjay Kumar, a native of Aligarh in UP picked them from the old Delhi railway station for Jaipur. On the way to Jaipur, the accused pushed the driver out of the car after firing shots in his leg and fled with a mobile phone and ₹18,000 cash. The injured is undergoing treatment at Rewari civil hospital, where he is out of danger,” the DSP added.

The DSP said that after receiving a complaint from cab driver, the CIA team and other cops intercepted the stolen car from near Banipur chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

“The incident occurred when the accused asked the driver Sanjay to stop the cab to attend nature’s call. One of them pointed a pistol at Sanjay and asked him to get out of the car. When he resisted, the other accused shot him in his leg and pushed him out of the car and fled. They also threw the mobile phone of the driver. We are ascertaining the history of the accused,” Sheoran added.